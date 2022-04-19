TMC govt to increase number of state civil service posts and IPS officers

The West Bengal government on Monday decided to increase vacancies for more state civil service and IPS officers while also recruit thousands in the food and health departments. It also decided to take over parking lots at all international border checkposts, which are currently under the control of local panchayats or civic bodies.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Transport Minister Firhad Hakim after a meeting of the state Cabinet at Nabanna, Industries Minister Partha Chatterjee said, “The government has a large number of vacant IAS and IPS posts. Since the central government is not filling up the vacancies, the number of districts couldn’t be increased.

Hence, we have decided to increase the number of vacancies for state civil service and police officers.”

“The chief secretary will soon write to the Centre requesting urgent filling up of IAS and IPS vacancies,” Chatterjee said.

Hakim, who is also the Kolkata mayor, said, “The state cabinet has also decided to take over all parking terminals as well as their staff. The staff will be employed on a contractual basis. The parking fee structure will be simplified, while trucks ferrying perishable goods will be released early. However, those laden with non-perishable goods will be released according to the requirement on the other side of the border.”

Apart from making more recruitments in the health and food departments, the state Parliamentary Affairs minister informed that the government will soon announce solar power and pisciculture (fish farming) units as soon as it gets land in Nayachar.

He said, “Under various schemes, the health department will hire 11,551 people on contractual basis. The projects will be taken up to improve health services in both urban and rural areas.”

The Cabinet also decided to give jobs to the kin of the two murder victims at Mograhat in the South 24 Parganas while the family members of over 20 people, who were killed after being struck by lightning last year in Hooghly and Murshidabad districts will also get jobs.

Despite repeated calls, no Opposition leader could be reached for comments on the Cabinet decisions.

Rs 2 lakh for kin of workers killed in Mangalore accident

The state government on Monday announced compensation for the kin of five workers from Bengal who died in Mangalore in neighbouring Karnataka. All the victims hailed from Deganga in North 24 Parganas district.

The incident occurred at Sri Ulka LLP, a fish processing unit in the Mangaluru Special Economic Zone on Sunday evening, Mangaluru police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said.

He said one of the workers fell inside the waste collection tank and became unconscious. “To save him, seven other labourers entered the tank and they too fell unconscious. They were shifted to the AJ Hospital where three died last night. Two others died in the intensive care unit (ICU) this morning,” Kumar said.

After learning of the incident, the state government decided to give compensation of two lakh each to the families of the deceased. At a press conference on Monday, ADG (Law and Order) Javed Shamim said, “The government will provide two lakh each to the families of the deceased. Their families have accused the company of foul play and have filed an FIR against it. Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi has written to his Karnataka counterpart requesting necessary action in the matter.”

The victims are aged between 20 and 22. Three others in the ICU are said to be out of danger, the police official said.

“We have registered a case under Section 304 of the IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against the unit manager and supervisor. Production manager Ruby Joseph, area manager Kuber Gade and supervisors Mohammed Anwar and Farukh have been taken into custody and are being interrogated,” Kumar said.