TMC govt slapping false cases against young BJP candidates: Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. (File photo) BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. (File photo)

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya Wednesday accused the TMC government of slapping false cases against promising party candidates for the upcoming civic polls here.

“Ahead of civic polls in West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee government has started a new tactics, which is to send our promising young party candidates to jail by slapping false cases against them. They are even using police against them to put pressure on them to join the TMC. We will urge the state government here not to resort to such tactics,” said Vijayvargiya while speaking to mediapersons at state BJP headquarters.

Meanwhile, the party also showed purported videos of a sting operation and alleged that one of the state ministers has taken money from a person. The accused state minister was not available for comments.

