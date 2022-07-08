scorecardresearch
TMC Govt Scheme: 8,000 students get credit cards for pursuing higher education

CM tells students to ‘think positive’, says education standard has improved

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
July 8, 2022 5:12:11 am
Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal government, bengal higher education, West Bengal, Kolkata, West Bengal news, Kolkata news, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express NewsBeneficiaries of the student credit card at Netaji Indoor stadium on Thursday. Partha Paul

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday distributed student credit cards among 8,000 beneficiaries under her government’s scheme for the pursuance of higher education at a function held at Netaji Indoor Stadium here.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said when someone writes poems for children, he needs to think like a child, but some people start screaming without seeing the whole thing.

“I don’t know which group they belong to. I respect them. But I will tell you to think positive. When you make something for kids, you have to be a baby first. But some people start screaming without seeing the whole thing,” said the Chief Minister in an apparent rebuke to the criticism over her getting the Bangla Academy Award.

Many intellectuals had then criticised Banerjee for receiving the award.

Speaking on the occasion, Banerjee said education standards in Bengal have “improved a lot”, with state board students now obtaining scores on par with those of CBSE and ICSE.

Banerjee also urged students, who move to foreign countries for higher education, to return to Bengal on completion of their courses.

“Earlier, there was a disparity between the numbers secured by students of West Bengal board and those of CBSE and ICSE boards. Many of them (state board students) did not find enough opportunities for higher education. Now the situation has changed. They get 80 to 90 per cent marks, much like those of CBSE and ICSE,” she said at a programme in Netaji Indoor Stadium.

Referring to state-run education schemes such as Kanyashree, and Sikshashree, Banerjee said that her government has taken multiple initiatives to ensure that students do not give up their studies due to financial constraints.

“When it comes to higher education, Jadavpur and Calcutta universities occupy the number one spot. Bengal also provides the best primary education. We are proud of the talents produced in Bengal,” she said.

—WITH PTI INPUTS

