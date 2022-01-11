TMC govt opposes inclusion of LoP in HC panel on Gangasagar Mela: ‘need neutral member’

The West Bengal government on Monday filed a review petition in the Calcutta High Court against its order to form a three-member committee — which included Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari — for monitoring compliance of Covid restrictions at Gangasagar Mela in Sagar Island.

The TMC government opposed the BJP leader’s inclusion in the panel, saying a “neutral person” should be named instead. After hearing arguments of the State, a Division Bench of the High Court reserved its order.

The High Court on Friday directed the State to constitute a committee — comprising Leader of Opposition in the Assembly or his representative, the chairman of the West Bengal Human Rights Commission or his representative and a state government representative — to oversee Covid compliance at the fair.

The panel has been empowered to recommend a ban on entry of devotees to Sagar Island at South 24 Parganas district if Covid rules are violated.

Raising another objection, the state government argued that even the appointment of the state human rights commissioner was stuck and sought reconstitution of the committee.

Without naming Adhikari, Advocate General Soumendranath Mukherjee told the court, “No political leader can be neutral in this situation. That is why a politician should not be included in such a committee.”

Lawyer Anindyakumar Mitra, representing one of the petitioners, requested the HC to form a new committee with health experts. “There is already a committee for the Gangasagar Mela. Now, this committee has been formed for Covid. But no doctor or expert has been included in it,” said Mitra, favouring the inclusion of virus expert Amitabh Nandi or Abhijit Chowdhury.

Four more review petitions against the composition of the committer were filed by petitioners in the HC.

Representing the West Bengal Doctors’ Forum, lawyer Bikasharanjan Bhattacharya similarly suggested the names of public health experts such as Manas Gumta and Subarna Goswami for the committee. Another lawyer, Riju Ghoshal, backed doctor Kunal Sarkar for the panel. Lawyer Avratosh Majumder said the committee was not suitable for surveillance and suggested a new medical committee — a piece of advice questioned by lawyer Sreejib Chakraborty, representing a doctor backing the panel.

Another petition was filed in the HC against the South 24 Parganas administration’s decision to notify only the mela ground as a notified area instead of the entire Sagar Island as directed by the court earlier.

Pilgrims have, meawhile, started their journey to Gangasagar Mela from Babu Ghat in Kolkata after getting their Covid test done. Only fully vaccinated people with CoWin certificates are allowed in the fair. However, police said a huge crowd was heading towards the mela ground, and in some cases, social distancing norms were flouted. A senior police officer said, “We are asking people to wear masks properly, but many of them are reluctant to follow the instruction.”