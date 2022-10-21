TMC govt looking feeble, won’t last till Dec: BJP

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Thursday said that Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government would not last till December as it was looking too “feeble” and the Assembly and the Lok Sabha elections would be held together in 2024.

“The state government is looking very weak and it’s visible. This government will not last till December, and the Assembly and the Lok Sabha elections will be held together in 2024. Keep watching,” said Adhikari at a BJP organisational meeting with leaders of seven Morchas of the party at Eastern Culture Center (EZCC) in Bidhannagar.

Adhikari said, “You have seen that the primary TET job seekers of 2014 are on a hunger strike and have been protesting in Salt Lake’s Karunamoyee. A government which has power won’t move to the court against protesters. It shows that it will fall before December.” “We saw this during the Left era as well. After the massacre in Nandigram on March 14, 2007, no one accepted any

decision of Buddhababu (former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya). Same way, going to the court (against TET candidates’ protest) has proved that this government has become very weak.”

Majumdar, too, said that the Trinamool government would collapse by December as only a few TMC leaders and ministers would manage to stay out of jail. “The day will come when BJP will sit in Nabanna and it will come soon,” said Majumdar.

Attacking the government over “corruption”, Majumdar alleged that everything was done to the full knowledge of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.