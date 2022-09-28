TMC govt likely to fall by Dec as most ministers will be in jail: Bengal BJP chief

BJP STATE president Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday claimed that the TMC government would collapse by December this year as only a few TMC leaders and ministers would manage to stay out of jail.

Speaking to mediapersons at Chinsurah in Hooghly district, Majumdar said that there are chances that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee could go to jail.

“It is evident that after a certain period, a very low number of TMC leaders, especially the ministers, will remain outside jail. Most of the TMC leaders and ministers will be inside the jail. If all the ministers are in jail, how will the government run? It is our assumption that within December there will be such a condition,” said the BJP MP from Balurghat.

“Most of the ministers… I don’t know but there is every chance that the CM will be in jail. If that happens, obviously this government will collapse. Without Mamata Banerjee, there is no one to run this government,” added Majumdar.

The BJP leader’s remarks came against the backdrop of political turmoil in Rajasthan where the Congress is fighting to hold on to power.

Recently, BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty claimed that 21 TMC MLAs are in “direct contact” with him. Accompanying Majumdar on Tuesday, Chakraborty reiterated that he stands by what he said.

The Trinamool Congress hit out at BJP leaders for making “baseless” claims. “There is a competition going on in the BJP to make wild claims. An inexperienced leader such as Sukanta Majumdar is making baseless claims. He cannot even make his party leaders win in local bodies election in his own ward in Balurghat. As other BJP leaders are making tall claims, he is now competing with them by making bigger claims,” said TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh.