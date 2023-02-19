scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
Advertisement

TMC govt let loose culture of ‘tolabaji and cut money’: Pradhan in Kolkata

Union Minister says central agencies will unearth all scams, act against those involved

Dharmendra Pradhan, TMC, Trinamool Congress, Mamata Banerjee, Mamata Banerjee government, West Bengal, Kolkata, Indian Express, current affairsUnion Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan attends an organisational meeting of the BJP Minority Morcha in Kolkata on Saturday. @BJP4Bengal
Listen to this article
TMC govt let loose culture of ‘tolabaji and cut money’: Pradhan in Kolkata
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday accused the Mamata Banerjee government of letting loose a culture of “tolabaji” and “cut money” (extortion and illegal commission) in the education sector of West Bengal.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in the city, Pradhan said “shiksha” has turned into “ashiksha” in the state.

“TMC’s biggest crime is recruitment ghotala, mid-day meal ghotala, raising money through tolabazi and cut money. It is a sad commentary on the situation in West Bengal, which used to be known as the soil of the goddess Saraswati. The central agencies will unearth all scams and take action against those involved in it,” said the Union minister.

Pradhan also referred to the arrests of former state minister Partha Chatterjee and several officials of the state education department and education board in connection with the recruitment scam, which is being investigated by central agencies.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Holy cow! How this gentle creature features in the English language
Holy cow! How this gentle creature features in the English language
Nagaland women outperform men in voting, but none has ever got enough vot...
Nagaland women outperform men in voting, but none has ever got enough vot...
Syria’s Assad uses disaster diplomacy to inch back onto world stage
Syria’s Assad uses disaster diplomacy to inch back onto world stage
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: One year of Ukraine war,...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: One year of Ukraine war,...

“More big names will come under CBI’s lens in the coming days as investigation by the central agencies progresses …. Now middlemen in job recruitment scams are being caught. Wait for central agencies to find the big names involved in it. That will happen in due course of time,” he told reporters.

Pradhan had his lunch at a party worker’s residence in the city.

Hitting back at Pradhan, the Trinamool Congress sought his comments on ED raids at various places in Uttar Pradesh over a similar scam.

Advertisement

“The government here are taking action against the offenders whenever complaints of irregularities were raised. Our party does not compromise on matters like these and wants the truth to come out. We are also cooperating with investigating agencies. But tell me one thing what is Pradhan’s party (BJP) doing in states ruled by it?” asked TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh.

Ghosh said the human resource capital of students and teachers of Bengal is known across the country and even globally.

More from Kolkata

“This continues till this date. Why is Dharmendra Pradhan finding it difficult to acknowledge that?” he asked.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-02-2023 at 01:53 IST
Next Story

‘Violence from any side cannot be justified’

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close