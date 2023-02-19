TMC govt let loose culture of ‘tolabaji and cut money’: Pradhan in Kolkata

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday accused the Mamata Banerjee government of letting loose a culture of “tolabaji” and “cut money” (extortion and illegal commission) in the education sector of West Bengal.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in the city, Pradhan said “shiksha” has turned into “ashiksha” in the state.

“TMC’s biggest crime is recruitment ghotala, mid-day meal ghotala, raising money through tolabazi and cut money. It is a sad commentary on the situation in West Bengal, which used to be known as the soil of the goddess Saraswati. The central agencies will unearth all scams and take action against those involved in it,” said the Union minister.

Pradhan also referred to the arrests of former state minister Partha Chatterjee and several officials of the state education department and education board in connection with the recruitment scam, which is being investigated by central agencies.

“More big names will come under CBI’s lens in the coming days as investigation by the central agencies progresses …. Now middlemen in job recruitment scams are being caught. Wait for central agencies to find the big names involved in it. That will happen in due course of time,” he told reporters.

Pradhan had his lunch at a party worker’s residence in the city.

Hitting back at Pradhan, the Trinamool Congress sought his comments on ED raids at various places in Uttar Pradesh over a similar scam.

“The government here are taking action against the offenders whenever complaints of irregularities were raised. Our party does not compromise on matters like these and wants the truth to come out. We are also cooperating with investigating agencies. But tell me one thing what is Pradhan’s party (BJP) doing in states ruled by it?” asked TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh.

Ghosh said the human resource capital of students and teachers of Bengal is known across the country and even globally.

“This continues till this date. Why is Dharmendra Pradhan finding it difficult to acknowledge that?” he asked.