TMC govt introduces colour code for school uniform, Opposition slams move

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government has introduced the blue-and-white colour code for the uniform of students in all state-run schools, inviting criticism from the opposition parties, with a lawyer even filing a public interest litigation (PIL) against the move in the Calcutta High Court.

The uniform, which will be provided by the government, will also feature the ‘Biswa Bangla’ logo, says the notification issued by the Paschim Banga Samagra Siksha Mission dated March 16.

All district magistrates have been asked to focus on the “supply of school uniform to students” for which the Department of MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) and Textiles has been roped in. The uniforms will be made by self-help groups under the supervision of the department.

“The Department of MSME and Textiles with the approval of the competent authority issued a specification for manufacturing and supply of school uniform, shoes and bags. The guidelines and specifications are attached for your reference,” the notification read.

Earlier, the Mamata Banerjee government had undertaken a new colour scheme as part of which all government office buildings, including police stations, and public infrastructure were painted blue and white. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) had also announced a property tax rebate for people painting their houses in blue and white.

The ‘Biswa Bangla’ campaign was launched to promote the sale of traditional Bengali handicrafts and textiles and the Biswa Bangla logo was adopted as the state logo in January 2018.

Soumen Haldar, the lawyer who filed a PIL in the High Court, said, “We have no objection to a uniform dress code for students. But why should it feature the ‘Biswa Bangla’ logo? We have appealed that school uniform should not contain this logo. The notification should be stayed.”

The court is likely to hear the matter later this week.

‘It encroaches upon autonomy of educational institutions’

Slamming the notification, state BJP president Sukanta Majumder alleged that the Trinamool Congress government’s move was against the autonomy of educational institutions.

TMC leader Sovandeb Chattopadhyay said, “The decision is aimed at bridging the class gap as students of all financial backgrounds will be wearing the same uniform in classrooms. There is no politics involved in this.”

Party’s state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, “The BJP is misleading the people by spreading false information. The state government has decided to bring in a uniform colour code for the students to send the message of equality.”

Newly appointed state CPM secretary Mohammad Salim said, “The TMC government is trying to privatise the schools while imposing its policies on school uniform. It is blatant attack on the autonomy of educational institutions.”