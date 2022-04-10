TMC govt creating atmosphere of fear in Bengal: Ravi Shankar Prasad

BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for allegedly creating “an atmosphere of fear” in West Bengal, saying people of the state have lost their faith in the police force since every incident of crime was being investigated by the CBI.

Addressing a press conference in Asansol where he was campaigning for party candidate Agnimitra Paul for the April 12 Lok Sabha bypoll, Prasad said, “In Birbhum, two groups are fighting over tolabazi (extortion). The court had to interevene. Questions are being raised on the investigation carried out by the state police. That’s why people are moving the courts knowing well that the police cannot conduct a fair probe.”

He added, “What kind of a police force Mamata Banerjee government has created in Bengal? For how long will the innocent people keep dying here? It is now a test for the police to hold a free and fair election in Asansol.”

On the demand for imposition of Article 355 in the state, Prasad said that was the prerogative of the state government. “Now, even Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury is demanding it,” he said. The ex-Union minister attributed the rising prices of petrol and diesel to the Russia-Ukraine war that led to a spike in the prices of crude oil. “There is a 50 per cent hike in the prices of petroleum products in the US, Canada, France, UK and other European countries. But in India, the increase was of 5%,” he claimed.

Prasad wondered whether TMC’s Asansol bypoll candidate Shatrughan Sinha will remain with his new party till the 2024 Lok Sabha election, if he wins. “He was a BJP MP for 22 years. He has changed three parties in three years,” he added.