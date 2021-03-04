TMC goes to poll panel against Modi, Vijayvargiya

The model code came into force after the ECI announced poll dates last week.

The TMC on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC), alleging violation of the model code of conduct by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP’s Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya.

“Yesterday, I saw that Kailash Vijayvargiya went to an event and announced stipend. How can someone make such an announcement? We have raised this before the EC. We hope the EC will not be influenced by the BJP,” TMC leader Firhad Hakim said after meeting the Chief Electoral Officer.

At a conference of kirtan singers at Kolkata’s Shahid Minar ground on Tuesday, Vijayvargiya had announced that if the BJP came to power in Bengal, his party would arrange pension for Kirtan singers. “The BJP government will arrange pension for you, and all of you will be able to conduct kirtans, sing bhajans without any worry,” Vijayvargiya had said.

The TMC delegation also alleged that the use of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo on advertisements of various central schemes and the Covid vaccination certificates, distributed by the Union health ministry, violated the model code of conduct.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi happens to be the star campaigner of the BJP in this assembly elections. As a politician, he is seeking support for his party during rallies. In this situation, using his photo in vaccination certificates is akin to influencing voters and violates the model code of conduct,” said the delegation.

The use of the prime minister’s photograph in such hoardings violates the model code of conduct, an official of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said. The model code came into force after the ECI announced poll dates last week.

With Inputs From PTI