Trinamool gives 48-hr deadline for rebels to pull out of civic polls

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has warned that if rebels don’t withdraw their nominations for the civic polls, the party will take action against them, party sources said. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has given a 48-hour ultimatum to rebels for pulling out of the race and asked them to begin campaigning for the official party candidates, sources said. As many as 108 local bodies will go to polls on February 27.

A senior TMC leader said around 100 party rebels have refused to withdraw their nominations. TMC sources said most rebels are from Bankura district.

The party feels that rebels in the district may affect its chances in the polls. “The party is embarrassed as more than 100 candidates have refused to withdraw their nomination. Now, after Mamata Banerjee’s warning, they should announce publicly that they are withdrawing their names and should campaign for the official candidates,” the Trinamool leader said. TMC secretary general (West Bengal) Partha Chatterjee and state minister Firhad Hakim had earlier warned rebels.

“In previous cases, many such rebels had rejoined the party after winning the elections. But this time, Banerjee warned that these rebels even if they win the election will not be included into the party.”