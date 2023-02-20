scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Advertisement

TMC functionary shot at in Barrackpore

“A case has been lodged based on a complaint filed by Saw. There were three to five persons who opened fire at him. We have identified a few of them. Hopefully, we will be able to solve the case soon,” Commissioner of Police (Barrackpore) Alok Rajoria said.   

Barrackpore, TMC, Trinamool Congress, TMC functionary shot at, West Bengal, Kolkata, Indian Express, current affairsBarrackpore MP Arjun Singh, who was earlier with BJP and now with TMC, said incidents of violence in the area have been increasing. “Such incidents should not happen in the area. Police must investigate,” Arjun Singh said.

A TMC functionary received gunshot injuries after a group of people opened fire at him and hurled a bomb in Jagadal area of Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district on Sunday morning.

The condition of Ashok Saw, the president of ward number 12 of Bhatpara municipal body, is said to be stable.

“A case has been lodged based on a complaint filed by Saw. There were three to five persons who opened fire at him. We have identified a few of them. Hopefully, we will be able to solve the case soon,” Commissioner of Police (Barrackpore) Alok Rajoria said.

An FIR (first information report) on murder attempt has been filed, said police sources, adding that prima facie the attack seems to be caused by personal enmity.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Events surrounding the BBC, Air India and Iran offer insights about New I...
Events surrounding the BBC, Air India and Iran offer insights about New I...
Military Digest | When Nehru objected to Sikh, Dogra troops in Kashmir
Military Digest | When Nehru objected to Sikh, Dogra troops in Kashmir
Can badminton ever go the tennis ‘pro’ way?
Can badminton ever go the tennis ‘pro’ way?
A gurdwara? A car? Where does one go when their home is demolished?
A gurdwara? A car? Where does one go when their home is demolished?

According to police, Saw was having tea at a roadside stall when unidentified people opened fire at him and hurled a bomb. Police recovered a bomb from the spot.

“Police have assured to arrest the miscreants. They will find out the motive behind the attack,” Jagadal MLA Somnath Shyam said.

More from Kolkata

Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh, who was earlier with BJP and now with TMC, said incidents of violence in the area have been increasing. “Such incidents should not happen in the area. Police must investigate,” Arjun Singh said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-02-2023 at 04:20 IST
Next Story

After pandemic, payments through credit cards outstrip debit card use

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close