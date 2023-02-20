TMC functionary shot at in Barrackpore

A TMC functionary received gunshot injuries after a group of people opened fire at him and hurled a bomb in Jagadal area of Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district on Sunday morning.

The condition of Ashok Saw, the president of ward number 12 of Bhatpara municipal body, is said to be stable.

“A case has been lodged based on a complaint filed by Saw. There were three to five persons who opened fire at him. We have identified a few of them. Hopefully, we will be able to solve the case soon,” Commissioner of Police (Barrackpore) Alok Rajoria said.

An FIR (first information report) on murder attempt has been filed, said police sources, adding that prima facie the attack seems to be caused by personal enmity.

According to police, Saw was having tea at a roadside stall when unidentified people opened fire at him and hurled a bomb. Police recovered a bomb from the spot.

“Police have assured to arrest the miscreants. They will find out the motive behind the attack,” Jagadal MLA Somnath Shyam said.

Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh, who was earlier with BJP and now with TMC, said incidents of violence in the area have been increasing. “Such incidents should not happen in the area. Police must investigate,” Arjun Singh said.