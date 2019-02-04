TMC files police complaint against BJP leaders for felling trees for Modi’s helipad

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting at Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas, the district Trinamool Congress filed a police complaint against BJP leaders for felling trees to build a helipad. Meanwhile, another case was lodged by police against BJP national president Amit Shah and other leaders for “attempting to incite violence” during his recent speech at a rally in East Midnapore’s Contai.

Police officials of both North 24 Parganas and East Midnapore, however, remained tight-lipped when asked about the issues.

“We have lodged a complaint against BJP leaders, including Mukul Roy. A mass petition has also been submitted by the local people. To create a helipad for Modi in Thakurnagar, BJP leaders chopped dozens of trees without taking any permission. It is illegal to fell trees. We have asked the police to take immediate action,” said Jyotipriyo Mullick, state food minister and MLA from Gaighata.

Prime Minister’s public meeting was held at Thakurnagar, the nerve centre of the Namasudra (SC) Matua movement, on Saturday. A helipad was created by the organisers near the venue for the PM’s helicopter to land.

Meanwhile, on the basis of a complaint filed by one Atanu Giri, a resident of Sherpur village in Contai, the police registered an FIR against Shah and other BJP leaders for “attempting to incite violence through their speech”. A copy of the FIR is with The Indian Express. Following the complaint, police have slapped IPC sections 500 (defamation), 503 (criminal intimidation), 504 (provocative speech), 427 (mischief causing damage), 436 (mischief by fire of explosive subject), 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups based on religion, place of birth etc) against the accused.

On January 30, workers of the TMC and the BJP clashed following a rally by Shah at Contai, leaving dozens injured. Buses and other vehicles carrying BJP workers were attacked and ransacked, while a TMC office was vandalised. Later, police arrested 11 persons in this connection.

“This is not the first time that the police are slapping false cases on us. In Contai, our workers were attacked after the rally and beaten up. The buses carrying them were ransacked. Now, suddenly a complaint is lodged against our party’s national president and some of us. We have come to know that the police have started a case. What else can we expect in Bengal where police has become a tool in the hands of the Trinamool Congress. We have also heard that a complaint has been lodged for felling trees. The ruling party can go to any length to harass us,” said BJP state president Dilip Ghosh.