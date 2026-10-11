TMC factions decimated amid BJP win in Bengal bypolls, Congress gains some ground

When the BJP on Friday secured a victory in both the Nandigram and Rejinagar bypolls by a large margin amid a debacle of both the Trinamool Congress (TMC) factions, the Congress seemed to have gained some ground.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Janata Unnayan Party (JUP) leader Humayun Kabir had vacated the two seats, necessitating the byelections.
In Rejinagar, while the Mamata-led TMC got 1.87% of votes, the Democratic-TMC secured only 0.99% vote share. This is in contrast to the TMC’s 46.55% and 17.43% vote share in Nandigram and Rejinagar in the April 2026 Assembly elections.
In the Nandigram bypoll, the Democratic-TMC candidate got only 0.39% of votes even as Mamata-led TMC candidate Sanchita De Pradhan had withdrawn her nomination at the last moment.
On the other hand, the runner-up candidate from the seat, Congress’ Milan Pradhan, got 19.25% of votes, as compared to the party’s vote share of 0.31% in the Assembly polls.
In the Assembly elections, the TMC candidate had secured 46.55% of votes from the seat.
In the Rejinagar constituency also, the Congress increased its vote share from 1.71% to 3%.
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In both seats, the Left Front also gained a little vote share. In Nandigram, the CPI’s vote share increased from 1.19% to 2.67%. In Rejinagar, the CPIM got 1.85% of votes.
Most significantly, the BJP won Rejinagar where minority votes are around 70%. On the other hand in Nandigram-I block, majority votes are Muslim.
Twenty of the 29 MPs and at least 60 of the 80 MLAs of the TMC had left the party after its debacle in the Assembly polls. Led by Ritabrata Banerjee, the new faction got the name, Democratic-TMC (DTMC), from the Election Commission while Mamata’s faction was given the name Mamata-TMC (MTMC).
After Friday’s victory from both seats, CM Adhikari said, “I had announced ‘Friendship Day’, and the minority community responded. In the upcoming civic body elections, people will vote for the BJP.”
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Congress state president Shuvankar Sarkar said, “We had demanded to cancel the elections in Nandigram and Rejinagar but the ECI did not respond to our request. The BJP stole the people’s rights. Ask people in Nandigram and Rejinagar. The BJP is scared of Congress.”
Ketan Jaiswal, a Youth Congress leader, said, “The gradual emergence of Congress as Bengal’s principal opposition party is leading to multi-pronged attacks by the BJP government. From grassroots workers to social media, we are facing suppression. Police have blocked several of our social media accounts.”
“There was no voting at all. In this election, it is the Congress which has emerged as a gainer.”
Kalyan Banerjee, an MP from Mamata-led TMC, said, “It must be remembered that we received our symbol at the very last moment. Because of this, we could not properly introduce it to the voters nor distribute it effectively. Secondly, we had supported the Congress in Nandigram. As a result, our committed voters voted for Congress there. Third, many of our party workers were arrested before the election. We welcome if the Congress has gained votes in the bypolls. In the days ahead, our fight will be as part of the INDIA alliance.”
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Democratic-TMC leader and MLA Arup Roy also did not deny the Congress’ claim.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More