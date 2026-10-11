TMC factions decimated amid BJP win in Bengal bypolls, Congress gains some ground

When the BJP on Friday secured a victory in both the Nandigram and Rejinagar bypolls by a large margin amid a debacle of both the Trinamool Congress (TMC) factions, the Congress seemed to have gained some ground.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Janata Unnayan Party (JUP) leader Humayun Kabir had vacated the two seats, necessitating the byelections.

In Rejinagar, while the Mamata-led TMC got 1.87% of votes, the Democratic-TMC secured only 0.99% vote share. This is in contrast to the TMC’s 46.55% and 17.43% vote share in Nandigram and Rejinagar in the April 2026 Assembly elections.

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In the Nandigram bypoll, the Democratic-TMC candidate got only 0.39% of votes even as Mamata-led TMC candidate Sanchita De Pradhan had withdrawn her nomination at the last moment.