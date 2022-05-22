TMC evicted people from Malda dist with help of Bihar Police: BJP

The BJP on Saturday alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) took the help of Bihar Police to evict some people from Malda district’s Harishchandrapur area after policemen from the neighbouring state allegedly beat up locals and destroyed about 20 shanties.

Locals alleged that last night some policemen claiming to be from Bihar entered the Sadlichak gram panchayat area and destroyed shanties. They also allegedly beat up some people.

Akalu Das, a resident, said, “We were asleep when some people in police uniform came to our houses and started beating us. They also destroyed shanties. This has been done by local TMC leader Ganesh Pramanik who has land here. He wanted to clear this area.”

Pramanik was not available for comments.

BJP MP from Malda Uttar Khagen Murmu reached the spot and assured all help to the local people.

“This is nothing but a preplanned attack on these innocent people, which was hatched by TMC leaders in connivance with the police. He wanted to clear the encroachment that has come up near the land of one of the leaders,” said Murmu.

Denying the allegations, TMC district secretary Jambu Rahaman said, “These people were living here for a long. The policemen from Bihar have done this. We cannot tolerate such an attack on the people. The TMC is not at all involved in this.”

Inspector in charge of Harishchandrapur police station Sanjay Kumar Das said, “We have received a complaint. We had no idea about this

incident. We are investigating the matter. We are also trying to reach out to the Bihar Police to know whether they were

involved.”