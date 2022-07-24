TMC distances itself from seizure & Arpita

The ruling Trinamool Congress on Saturday sought to distance itself from the recovery of Rs 21 crore unaccounted money by the Enforcement Directorate from the house of Arpita Mukherjee, an associate of senior minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Partha Chatterjee, and said that the party would act against the minister only if the charges against him were proved. Both Chatterjee and Mukherjee were arrested by the ED.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said there was no connection between the party and the cash recovered. “The money recovered from the house of a woman has no connection with the TMC. The woman is not a TMC member. The TMC has no connection with this incident. As far as Partha Chatterjee is concerned, the matter is with the court. We have full faith in the judiciary. If anyone is found guilty or the charges against him are proved, only then the party and the government will initiate action against him,” said Ghosh at a press conference. Senior TMC leader and state minister Firhad Hakim said, “We’re monitoring the situation closely and we have faith in the judiciary. TMC will not tolerate any discrepancy or malpractice in the party or the government. TMC will act after the court gives its verdict.”

Claiming that the central agency is being run by the BJP, Hakim said, “If Suvendu Adhikari (the leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly) is saying that lots of things are going to be found in the future even before ED’s statement. This means the ED is politically influenced by the BJP. In today’s situation, it seems the ED is being run by the BJP.”

After his arrest in connection with the alleged SSC scam on Saturday, Partha Chatterjee was produced before the Bankshall Court, which granted the ED two days of custody of the minister. However, Chatterjee complained of chest pain and was admitted to SSKM Hospital.

Meanwhile, the BJP, CPM and Congress targeted the TMC government over Chatterjee’s arrest, saying it was just the “tip of the iceberg”.

The BJP demanded that the TMC brass should be questioned by the central agencies.“Yeh toh bas trailer hai, picture abhi baaki hai (This is just a trailer, the movie is yet to come),” leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari tweeted. The party’s IT cell chief and co-observer for Bengal Amit Malviya tweeted, “Not too long ago, Mamata Banerjee, from an open platform, praised Partha Chaterjee’s close aide, from whose residential premise, ED seized a small sum of 20 crore. Mamata knew of her and the “good work” she was doing. Make no mistake, Partha wasn’t scamming on his own accord (sic).”

Earlier in the day, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar met protesting SSC candidates, who have been demanding jobs, in Esplanade area. “A small fish has been caught. The big fish are still out there. The ED must find out the source of such a huge amount of money. The BJP will hold protests across the state,” said Majumdar.

BJP workers, meanwhile, staged protests across the state, including in Ranikuthi area of the city. The CPM, too, took out a rally in the city, demanding action against all those involved in the alleged scam. Senior CPM MLA Sujan Chakraborty on Saturday wrote to Nobel laureates Amartya Sen and Abhijit Binayak Bandyopadhyay, urging them to boycott the state government’s programme on July 24 when they would be conferred with Banga Bhusan and Banga Bibhusan awards.

“We have come to know that the state government will confer awards on several personalities, including two Nobel laureates. Therefore, I would request them not to attend such programmes to register their protest,” said Chakraborty.

State Congress president Adhir Chowdhury also slammed the TMC government over the latest development. “Partha Chatterjee has been made a scapegoat. It is a result of infighting in the party. The probe will lead to the doors of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” said Chowdhury.