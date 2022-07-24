scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 23, 2022

TMC distances itself from seizure & Arpita

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said there was no connection between the party and the cash recovered.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
July 24, 2022 1:53:31 am
Cash allegedly recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's house in south Kolkata. (Photo: Twitter/@dir_ed)

The ruling Trinamool Congress on Saturday sought to distance itself from the recovery of Rs 21 crore unaccounted money by the Enforcement Directorate from the house of Arpita Mukherjee, an associate of senior minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Partha Chatterjee, and said that the party would act against the minister only if the charges against him were proved. Both Chatterjee and Mukherjee were arrested by the ED.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said there was no connection between the party and the cash recovered. “The money recovered from the house of a woman has no connection with the TMC. The woman is not a TMC member. The TMC has no connection with this incident. As far as Partha Chatterjee is concerned, the matter is with the court. We have full faith in the judiciary. If anyone is found guilty or the charges against him are proved, only then the party and the government will initiate action against him,” said Ghosh at a press conference. Senior TMC leader and state minister Firhad Hakim said, “We’re monitoring the situation closely and we have faith in the judiciary. TMC will not tolerate any discrepancy or malpractice in the party or the government. TMC will act after the court gives its verdict.”

Claiming that the central agency is being run by the BJP, Hakim said, “If Suvendu Adhikari (the leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly) is saying that lots of things are going to be found in the future even before ED’s statement. This means the ED is politically influenced by the BJP. In today’s situation, it seems the ED is being run by the BJP.”

After his arrest in connection with the alleged SSC scam on Saturday, Partha Chatterjee was produced before the Bankshall Court, which granted the ED two days of custody of the minister. However, Chatterjee complained of chest pain and was admitted to SSKM Hospital.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Rahul Shewale interview: ‘Despite our differences and problems, Sena MPs ...Premium
Rahul Shewale interview: ‘Despite our differences and problems, Sena MPs ...
Who is Arpita Mukherjee?Premium
Who is Arpita Mukherjee?
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express —MTP to MSP with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express —MTP to MSP with MCQs
A brush with beauty and mortality in Bhutan, the Land of the Thunder DragonPremium
A brush with beauty and mortality in Bhutan, the Land of the Thunder Dragon
Read in Political Pulse |Mamata close aide Partha Chatterjee, Bengal minister who is in eye of SSC scam storm

Meanwhile, the BJP, CPM and Congress targeted the TMC government over Chatterjee’s arrest, saying it was just the “tip of the iceberg”.

The BJP demanded that the TMC brass should be questioned by the central agencies.“Yeh toh bas trailer hai, picture abhi baaki hai (This is just a trailer, the movie is yet to come),” leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari tweeted. The party’s IT cell chief and co-observer for Bengal Amit Malviya tweeted, “Not too long ago, Mamata Banerjee, from an open platform, praised Partha Chaterjee’s close aide, from whose residential premise, ED seized a small sum of 20 crore. Mamata knew of her and the “good work” she was doing. Make no mistake, Partha wasn’t scamming on his own accord (sic).”

Earlier in the day, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar met protesting SSC candidates, who have been demanding jobs, in Esplanade area. “A small fish has been caught. The big fish are still out there. The ED must find out the source of such a huge amount of money. The BJP will hold protests across the state,” said Majumdar.

BJP workers, meanwhile, staged protests across the state, including in Ranikuthi area of the city. The CPM, too, took out a rally in the city, demanding action against all those involved in the alleged scam. Senior CPM MLA Sujan Chakraborty on Saturday wrote to Nobel laureates Amartya Sen and Abhijit Binayak Bandyopadhyay, urging them to boycott the state government’s programme on July 24 when they would be conferred with Banga Bhusan and Banga Bibhusan awards.

“We have come to know that the state government will confer awards on several personalities, including two Nobel laureates. Therefore, I would request them not to attend such programmes to register their protest,” said Chakraborty.

More from Kolkata

State Congress president Adhir Chowdhury also slammed the TMC government over the latest development. “Partha Chatterjee has been made a scapegoat. It is a result of infighting in the party. The probe will lead to the doors of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” said Chowdhury.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Arpita Mukherjee, Bengal minister's aide in eye of SSC scam storm

Arpita Mukherjee, Bengal minister's aide in eye of SSC scam storm

Premium
Judges should not provoke critics: Justice Pardiwala

Judges should not provoke critics: Justice Pardiwala

Biden likely has highly contagious Covid-19 strain, says doctor

Biden likely has highly contagious Covid-19 strain, says doctor

National flag can now remain hoisted through the night

National flag can now remain hoisted through the night

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP
ICYMI

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Gehlot braces for BJP backlash over seer death

Gehlot braces for BJP backlash over seer death

Pune shop stands testimony to how Mirajkars have been shaping music
Know Your City

Pune shop stands testimony to how Mirajkars have been shaping music

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

English cricketer hits 410 for highest score this century

English cricketer hits 410 for highest score this century

A brush with mortality in Bhutan, the Land of Thunder Dragon

A brush with mortality in Bhutan, the Land of Thunder Dragon

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 23: Latest News
Advertisement