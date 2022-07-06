scorecardresearch
TMC distances itself from Moitra remarks: ‘Not endorsed’

Mahua Moitra made the remarks while responding to a question on the controversy over a film poster showing a woman dressed as Goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette.

By: Express News Service |
July 6, 2022 1:44:09 am
Mahua MoitraThe party distanced itself from Moitra's remarks and said they were made by the MP in “her personal capacity” and were “not endorsed by the party.” (Express File Photo)

THE TRINAMOOL Congress (TMC) on Tuesday condemned the remarks made by party MP Mahua Moitra on Goddess Kali during a media event here earlier in the day.

The party distanced itself from Moitra’s remarks and said they were made by the MP in “her personal capacity” and were “not endorsed by the party.”

Also Read |Kaali poster row: Delhi, UP police file FIRs against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai

The party tweeted, “The comments made by @MahuaMoitra at the #IndiaTodayConclaveEast2022 and her views expressed on Goddess Kali have been made in her personal capacity and are NOT ENDORSED BY THE PARTY in ANY MANNER OR FORM. All India Trinamool Congress strongly condemns such comments.”

Moitra made the remarks while responding to a question on the controversy over a film poster showing a woman dressed as Goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette.

Canada-based filmmaker Leena Manimekali has come under fire after the poster surfaced on social media, with police complaints being filed against her in Delhi and Lucknow on Tuesday.

After widespread criticism on social media, Moitra said later on Tuesday that she “did not back any film or poster or mention the word smoking.”

