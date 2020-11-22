TMC: Dhankar humiliating his post, Raj Bhavan

The TMC reacted sharply to Governor Jagdeep Dhankar’s remarks on Saturday, with TMC MP Kakali Ghosh Dastidar saying he “is humiliating the post of Governor and the Raj Bhavan.”

Addressing a press conference at the TMC headquarters in Kolkata, Kakali said, “Such a lying Governor has never come in the history of India. I suggest that he (Dhankhar) should be the state president of the BJP. He is humiliating the post of Governor and the Raj Bhavan.”

She also alleged that the BJP is regularly circulating fake news through social media. She said, “They are trying to mislead people to get a foothold in Bengal.” They made many WhatsApp groups to circulate fake news among the people. They are creating networks to circulate fake news. This is hurting India’s democracy, constitution and culture.” Kakali added, “They are humiliating Bengalis at every step. They will not get support from Bengal. Peace is prevailing in the state.”

BJP leader Sayantan Basu said, “BJP never circulated fake news. The TMC is totally fake.”

