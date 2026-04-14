TMC demands ‘immediate and unconditional release’ of I-PAC director

Written by Avantika Basu

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday demanded the “immediate and unconditional” release of I-PAC co-founder and director Vinesh Chandel while raising concerns over the “misuse” of the central investigating agencies ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections. The Enforcement Directorate on Monday arrested Chandel in a money-laundering case linked to an alleged coal scam in the poll-bound state.

Indian Political Action Committee is the consultancy firm hired by the TMC for the Assembly polls.

Without mentioning Chandel, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during a public meeting on Tuesday, accused the BJP of using intimidation tactics, alleging that “you criminals are arresting my people in the middle of the night.”

Earlier on Monday, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had called Chandel’s arrest “alarming”.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien and state finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya while speaking to reporters at Trinamool Bhavan in Kolkata on Tuesday attacked the Central government and the investigative agencies over the arrest.

“We demand an immediate and unconditional release of Vinesh Chandel. Agencies like the Enforcement Directorate are increasingly being used as political instruments rather than (acting as) impartial bodies,” said O’ Brien.

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“The ED has now renamed themselves as ‘Extremely Desperate’ by their actions, but despite all these, their political masters, BJP, will end up losing in the West Bengal Assembly polls,” he said.

Alleging that the ED action was nothing short of misusing the Constitution, he said 0.1 per cent of 5,900 cases under the PMLA had been convicted, which shows the ED is being used against the Opposition for political reasons by the BJP government to harass political opponents before elections.

Calling the situation deeply troubling, he remarked, “…it’s a political tool, we all know,” suggesting that Opposition leaders were being selectively targeted.

Labelling it as “Nirma effect”, Brian remarked, “23 out of 25 Opposition leaders in corruption cases suddenly become clean once they join the BJP. They are given a packet of Nirma and are all washed.”

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He demanded that central agencies be withdrawn from West Bengal in the run-up to the elections, arguing that their presence could influence the democratic process. “We demand that the central agencies be withdrawn from Bengal ahead of the polls as it is essential for ensuring free and fair elections,” he added.

In a veiled attack at the opposition, Chandrima Bhattacharya said: “They are trying to see how they can have less of a humiliating defeat. By chance, if they end up with less than 47 seats, that will be too bad for them.”

Addressing a public meeting at Baragachia Ground in Howrah district’s Domjur area, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee branded the BJP as “dacoit, thief, rogue, and vote-chor (thief).” “You criminals are arresting my people in the middle of the night…It won’t matter,” she asserted, adding that if one of their members is arrested, “lakhs will come out in support,” of the party.

Earlier, Abhishek Banerjee in a post on X wrote, “The arrest of Vinesh Chandel, co-founder of I-PAC, barely 10 days before the Bengal elections, is not just alarming- It shakes the very idea of a level playing field.” “At a time when West Bengal should be moving toward free and fair elections, this kind of action sends a chilling message: If you work with the Opposition, you could be next. That’s not democracy- that’s intimidation!” he added.

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(Avantika Basu is an intern at The Indian Express, Kolkata)