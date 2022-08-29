TMC delegation visits border village: ‘Rape as a punishment heinous crime’

A four-member delegation of TMC leaders on Sunday visited the village near the Bangaldesh border in North 24 Parganas where a woman was allegedly raped by two BSF personnel on Friday.

The TMC delegation comprised Lok Sabha member Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, state ministers Shashi Panja and Partha Bhowmick, and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.

“People trust these forces that they protect the country. But when people of these forces commit such crimes, it is extremely condemnable…We demand severe punishment to be given to the accused,” Dastidar told mediapersons.

Crossing the border is definitely a crime, and there is a way and laws to deal with it, but sexually assaulting women as punishment is not acceptable at all. This is a heinous crime,” added Panja.

Two BSF personnel were arrested for allegedly raping a 23-year-old woman who was reportedly trying to illegally enter Bangladesh from India. The two — a BSF assistant sub-inspector and a constable — have been handed over to the West Bengal Police for legal action. The accused have been suspended and a court of inquiry has been ordered against them, the BSF said.

“We are not against BSF. They are engaged in border protection. But if the BSF personnel misbehave with mothers and sisters, then we must stand in support of the women. Due to the situation here, no woman can go out after 6 pm. The Central government increased BSF’s jurisdiction from 15 to 50 km, and we protested against it even then,” TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.