scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

TMC delegation visits border village: ‘Rape as a punishment heinous crime’

The TMC delegation comprised Lok Sabha member Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, state ministers Shashi Panja and Partha Bhowmick, and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.

TMC leaders at the village, Sunday. (Twitter@DrShashiPanja)

A four-member delegation of TMC leaders on Sunday visited the village near the Bangaldesh border in North 24 Parganas where a woman was allegedly raped by two BSF personnel on Friday.

The TMC delegation comprised Lok Sabha member Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, state ministers Shashi Panja and Partha Bhowmick, and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.

“People trust these forces that they protect the country. But when people of these forces commit such crimes, it is extremely condemnable…We demand severe punishment to be given to the accused,” Dastidar told mediapersons.

Crossing the border is definitely a crime, and there is a way and laws to deal with it, but sexually assaulting women as punishment is not acceptable at all. This is a heinous crime,” added Panja.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Something about the CongressPremium
Something about the Congress
Chris Evert needs everyone to listenPremium
Chris Evert needs everyone to listen
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes backPremium
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of landPremium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Two BSF personnel were arrested for allegedly raping a 23-year-old woman who was reportedly trying to illegally enter Bangladesh from India. The two — a BSF assistant sub-inspector and a constable — have been handed over to the West Bengal Police for legal action. The accused have been suspended and a court of inquiry has been ordered against them, the BSF said.

More from Kolkata

“We are not against BSF. They are engaged in border protection. But if the BSF personnel misbehave with mothers and sisters, then we must stand in support of the women. Due to the situation here, no woman can go out after 6 pm. The Central government increased BSF’s jurisdiction from 15 to 50 km, and we protested against it even then,” TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-08-2022 at 03:56:12 am
Next Story

MGNREGA Scheme: Participation of women in rural jobs on the rise, says govt

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

If Congress cannot flourish with Gandhis, can it survive without them?

If Congress cannot flourish with Gandhis, can it survive without them?

Premium
Teenage girl gang-raped in Thane, 3 arrested
Maharashtra

Teenage girl gang-raped in Thane, 3 arrested

Rahul remains 'No. 1', 'only' choice of Cong: Khurshid

Rahul remains 'No. 1', 'only' choice of Cong: Khurshid

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?
Bilkis Bano Case

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash
Scene Stealer

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country
Sunday Read

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

Premium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 28: Latest News
Advertisement