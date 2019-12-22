TMC delegation to meet families of those killed in firing in UP

Led by senior party leader Dinesh Trivedi, the TMC delegation will include MPs Pratima Mondal, Mohammad Nadimul Haque and Abir Biswas. The delegation is expected to reach Lucknow on Sunday. Led by senior party leader Dinesh Trivedi, the TMC delegation will include MPs Pratima Mondal, Mohammad Nadimul Haque and Abir Biswas. The delegation is expected to reach Lucknow on Sunday.

A four-member delegation of the Trinamool Congress will go to Uttar Pradesh to visit the families of those allegedly killed in police firing — nearly 15 have died in the state so far during protests over the new citizenship law and the proposed nationwide NRC.

Led by senior party leader Dinesh Trivedi, the TMC delegation will include MPs Pratima Mondal, Mohammad Nadimul Haque and Abir Biswas. The delegation is expected to reach Lucknow on Sunday.

“Our delegation is going to Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow) on a humanitarian mission to be with the grieving families of those killed and also meet those injured in the incidents,” a senior party leader said.

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly spoken out against the citizenship law and the nationwide NRC over the last five days and condemned the manner in which police have handled protesters in different parts of India. Banerjee has already announced that the citizenship law and NRC will not be implemented in Bengal.

During a rally on Friday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention and requested that the citizenship law be revoked, calling it an anti-people law. She also urged the PM to withdraw plans for a nationwide NRC.

At another rally later at Park Circus grounds, the Chief Minister said, “Prime Minister was present in Parliament on that day when the Citizen (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was passed. But he (PM Modi) was absent when the voting took place. So he also did not support the Bill. He is basically against the Bill. Therefore I am requesting him to withdraw the Bill for the country’s sake.”

“It is not about any political victory or defeat. It is a matter of our country… Withdraw CAA and NRC,” she said in her appeal to Modi.

The chief minister also targeted PM Modi over his remarks on the garb of the protesters. “Never thought that one can identify a person with their dress. They (BJP) are saying that, after seeing the cap, they can identify who they are. Does only one community wear a cap? Punjabis also wear pagri (turban). One fine morning they will come to me and say that they don’t like my dress. Why? One fine morning they will come and say change that white chappal and wear a saffron one. They will decide on all things.”

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App