TMC delegation meets families of Asansol stampede victims, slams BJP

A delegation of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday met the families of the victims of the Asansol stampede that killed three persons and left several injured during a blanket-distribution programme last Wednesday.

The stampede took place soon after Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari left the venue as people rushed towards the dais to collect blankets. Police have arrested six people in connection with the incident.

The delegation comprised ministers Malay Ghatak, Shashi Panja, Babul Supriyo and Partha Bhowmick; party’s youth wing leader Saayoni Ghosh and MLA Vivek Gupta. Asansol mayor Bidhan Upadhyay was also present there.

The delegation spoke to the families of Jhali Bauri, Changmani Devi and Preeti Singh, who died in the stampede and expressed their condolences. They also assured the families of all possible help from the state government.

Targeting the BJP, Saayoni Ghosh said, “People will vote for Mamata Banerjee while wearing the blankets you (BJP) gave them. The families are now regretting having been to the event. Suvendu Adhikari did not even bother to go to meet them.”

Shashi Panja said, “This is what politically bankrupt parties do. The BJP is not able to gather even 500 people unless there is a blanket-distribution programme.” Babul Supriyo claimed, “The BJP should learn the Trinamool the from way we stand by the families. It was a shameful incident.”

Dismissing the TMC leaders’ claims, former Asansol mayor and BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari said, “Our workers stand firmly by the deceased’s families. Our workers took the victims to hospital but police arrested the ones who helped them. It was an accident. Now, the TMC is doing politics over it.”