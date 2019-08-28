TMC, CPM slam remark Beat up TMC workers: BJP chief to cadre

Medinipur MP and Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has asked party workers to take revenge when attacked by Trinamool Congress supporters. Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, Ghosh asked workers not to spare TMC workers or policemen. He made the remark at a public rally in East Medinipur on Monday.

Following his statements police have registered a suo motu case in Kolaghat police station against him.

“Every day our workers are being attacked and beaten up by TMC goons. Instead of taking action, police are slapping false cases on our workers. I have asked our workers that if they are beaten up by TMC supporters, do not come crying to me. Come to me after taking revenge. I have asked them to answer TMC in the same language. This is the need of the hour. To stop violence, some violence is necessary,” Ghosh said while speaking to media persons.

“I stick to whatever I have said. Policemen are slapping false cases on our workers, many of whom are in jail,” he said.

On Monday, while addressing a public meeting at Mecheda in East Medinipur district, Ghosh said, “We would not spare anyone, whether he is a TMC worker or a policeman. If you don’t beat them up, you are not a BJP man… leave the rest to me.” “If Chidambaran can go to jail, who are you (TMC worker). He was the finance minister of the country and had to go to jail. You are like a fly or mosquito to me,” said Ghosh.

Several political leaders have condemned Ghosh’s remarks.

TMC leader and MLA Sovondeb Chatterjee said, “He is saying all this because he wants to spread disturbance in the state. The state is peaceful under (Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee. Therefore, he is instigating violence so that the Centre gets an opportunity to intervene. But his dreams will remain unfulfilled. People are with Banerjee.” “He has lost his mind. He does not understand Bengali culture. He does not understand the meaning of human rights,” said CPM leader and MLA Sujan Chakraborty.