TMC councillor who was shot at blames fellow party leader, police say probe is on

The Trinamool Congress councillor who was shot at inside his party office on Monday night claimed that his fellow party leader was behind the attack. Police sources said they are probing his claim, but are yet to make any arrests.

Advertising

TMC’s Mithun Tikadar, the councillor of ward number 20 in Budge Budge municipality, on Tuesday said he had clearly identified the two people who shot at him. The shooting occurred when he was at the party office, following which he was admitted to a private hospital, said police.

“(TMC’s) Simanta Baidya is behind the attack. I had told my party members about it. He has been after me for long,” he told reporters at the hospital.

Hospital sources said Tikadar continued to remain in critical condition on Tuesday. Doctors found bullet injuries and injuries from bomb splinters on his body, they added.

Police are conducting raids to trace two people identified by Tikadar as the shooters, Kaushal Khan and Kayesh. Sources said Simanta Baidya is a block-level TMC leader.

Speaking before Tikadar made his remarks, TMC Minister Firhad Hakim had accused the BJP of attacking party leaders.

Vice-chairman of Budge Budge municipality Gautam Dasgupta continued to blame the BJP after Tikadar’s statement. “He (Tikadar) is doing a good job for people’s development. BJP is behind the attack,” said Dasgupta.

Advertising

The BJP denied the allegation, calling it an internal party feud. “Let police conduct a proper investigation. Everyone knows he has been attacked by the local people of his ward. Even he has agreed. BJP has no hand in the attack,” said a local BJP leader.