TMC councillor Swapan Samaddar held on woman’s complaint; locals throw eggs at him

As the police took Samaddar to the Narkeldanga station in Kolkata, locals threw eggs at him and shouted “chor chor” (File Photo).

The police arrested Kolkata Municipal Corporation councillor Swapan Samaddar of the Trinamool Congress on Wednesday based on a complaint filed by a woman on Tuesday night. The FIR was registered under charges including attempted murder and molestation.

As the police took Samaddar to the Narkeldanga station, locals threw eggs at him and shouted “chor chor” (thief). He is the 10th municipal corporation councillor arrested since the new government took office in West Bengal.

Samaddar is also one of the accused in the case related to the murder of BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar during the 2021 Assembly polls. Sarkar was brutally murdered at Kankurgachi in Kolkata, on the day the 2021 election results were declared. Before his death, Sarkar had done a Facebook Live saying he and his pets were under attack.