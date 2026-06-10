TMC councillor Swapan Samaddar held on woman’s complaint; locals throw eggs at him

The FIR was registered under charges including attempted murder and molestation after the woman filed a complaint with the Narkeldanga police station in Kolkata on Tuesday night.

Written by: Tanusree Bose
2 min readKolkataJun 10, 2026 06:29 PM IST
Swapan Samaddar arrest kolkata policeAs the police took Samaddar to the Narkeldanga station in Kolkata, locals threw eggs at him and shouted “chor chor” (File Photo).
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The police arrested Kolkata Municipal Corporation councillor Swapan Samaddar of the Trinamool Congress on Wednesday based on a complaint filed by a woman on Tuesday night. The FIR was registered under charges including attempted murder and molestation.

As the police took Samaddar to the Narkeldanga station, locals threw eggs at him and shouted “chor chor” (thief). He is the 10th municipal corporation councillor arrested since the new government took office in West Bengal.

Samaddar is also one of the accused in the case related to the murder of BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar during the 2021 Assembly polls. Sarkar was brutally murdered at Kankurgachi in Kolkata, on the day the 2021 election results were declared. Before his death, Sarkar had done a Facebook Live saying he and his pets were under attack.

Speaking to The Indian Express after Samaddar’s arrest, Abhijit Sarkar’s brother Biswajit Sarkar said, “He had killed my brother, taken away everything from us, and finished our family. He and his men used to threaten us. They had also assaulted me. We have fought for justice for my brother. They should get a stringent punishment.”

The Narkeldanga police began investigating the murder, but later, the Calcutta High Court ordered that the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The police filed a chargesheet against 15 people. In September 2021, the CBI filed its first supplementary chargesheet, naming five more accused. Its list of the accused in the case now includes Beleghata’s TMC MLA Paresh Pal and councillors Samaddar and Papiya Ghosh.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Tanusree Bose
Tanusree Bose

Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage. Experience  Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness. Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances. Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including: State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies. Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues. Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More

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