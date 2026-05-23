TMC councillor Sanjay Das found dead in his home; police hint at suicide

Sanjay Das was taken to a private hospital in Nagerbazar, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. (Express photo)

A TMC councillor from South Dum Dum Municipality was found hanging in his home in north Kolkata on Saturday, said police. Sanjay Das, 50, represented Ward Number 18 and was considered very influential in the South Dum Dum area.

According to police, family members grew suspicious when he did not come out of his room Saturday morning, and after breaking open the door of his room, he was found hanging.

Das was taken to a private hospital in Nagerbazar, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Sources in the police said prima facie, it looked like a case of suicide, but added that no suicide note was recovered.