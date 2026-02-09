TMC councillor Rabindranath Bhattacharya held after ‘81-year-old man kicked to death’ in Barrackpore

The police are reviewing CCTV footage from the scene of the confrontation between Tulsi Adhikari and Rabindranath Bhattacharya. (Representational image)

Tension gripped Ward No. 23 of North Barrackpore, near Kolkata, as local Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor Rabindranath Bhattacharya was arrested on Sunday after an octogenarian he had allegedly kicked died.

Tulsi Adhikari, 81, was attacked following a long-standing dispute over illegal construction in the Manirampur area. On Saturday, a protest against the construction escalated into a physical confrontation when Rabindranath arrived at the scene.

Tulsi’s family alleged that Rabindranath kicked him after he intervened to protect his son Hemant Adhikari, whom the councillor allegedly assaulted first. Tulsi collapsed on the spot and was rushed to Barrackpore Cantonment Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.