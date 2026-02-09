TMC councillor Rabindranath Bhattacharya held after ‘81-year-old man kicked to death’ in Barrackpore

Tulsi Adhikari, 81, was attacked following a long-standing dispute over illegal construction in the Manirampur area of Barrackpore, near Kolkata

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Feb 9, 2026 02:36 PM IST
copsThe police are reviewing CCTV footage from the scene of the confrontation between Tulsi Adhikari and Rabindranath Bhattacharya. (Representational image)
Tension gripped Ward No. 23 of North Barrackpore, near Kolkata, as local Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor Rabindranath Bhattacharya was arrested on Sunday after an octogenarian he had allegedly kicked died.

Tulsi Adhikari, 81, was attacked following a long-standing dispute over illegal construction in the Manirampur area. On Saturday, a protest against the construction escalated into a physical confrontation when Rabindranath arrived at the scene.

Tulsi’s family alleged that Rabindranath kicked him after he intervened to protect his son Hemant Adhikari, whom the councillor allegedly assaulted first. Tulsi collapsed on the spot and was rushed to Barrackpore Cantonment Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

While the councillor and his supporters initially denied the allegations, a police complaint filed by Tulsi’s family on Sunday led to his arrest.

The ruling party has suspended Rabindranath for six years.

Barrackpore MP Partha Bhowmick condemned the incident, stating that the TMC would not stand by such conduct. “The party has suspended Rabindranath Bhattacharya. The law will take its own course. We don’t know how and why the TMC got involved in this,” he told reporters.

BJP leader and former MP Arjun Singh, who visited the area, alleged that the local police initially attempted to shield the councillor before public pressure mounted.

The police have cordoned off the area and are reviewing CCTV footage from the scene of the confrontation. They are also recording statements from eyewitnesses and neighbours.

“We are investigating the involvement of local leaders in the illegal construction that triggered the protest. The body of the deceased has been sent for a postmortem to determine the exact cause of his death,” a police officer said.

