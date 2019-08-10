TMC councillor Krishna Chakraborty to be new Bidhannagar mayor

TMC councillor Krishna Chakraborty is all set to become the new mayor of Biddhannagar Municipal Corporation. Chakraborty on Friday submitted her nomination for the post of mayor at BMC and no other nominations were received for the mayoral post.

Sources said a board meeting will be convened at the civic body on Saturday at 1 pm to elect the new mayor. At 2 pm, Chakraborty will be sworn-in as the new mayor in presence of state Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim, State Food Minister Jyotipriya Mullick and State Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose.

“The party has selected me to become the new mayor and all our councillors have extended their support to me. I have filed my nomination paper today. We will work together with all the councillors and take forward the development work of Mamata Banerjee-led government,” Chakraborty told reporters on Friday.

The mayoral post became vacant after TMC MLA Sabyasachi Dutta resigned from his post last month alleging that he could not discharge his duties as the mayor of Biddhannagar Municipal

Corporation after not receiving any support from the state government.

After his resignation, the TMC leadership decided to nominate Chakraborty for the mayoral post.