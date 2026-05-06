TMC councillor arrested months after being caught with bullets at Kolkata airport

Amirul Sekh Islam was stopped while attempting to board a flight at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata on September 21, 2025. (File Photo)

Nearly a year after he was first intercepted with unlicensed ammunition at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, a Trinamool Congress councillor from the Pujali municipality in South 24 Parganas has been arrested by the police.

Amirul Sekh Islam, representative for ward 14, was taken into custody on Tuesday under the Arms Act, the police said.

On September 21, 2025, Islam was stopped by CISF Sub-Inspector Gopal Shaw while attempting to board flight 6E 5227. Security scanners flagged an empty magazine and six rounds of 7.65 MM live cartridges inside his baggage.

At the time of the discovery, Islam asserted that he held a valid firearms licence but requested time to produce the documents. In light of his status as a public representative within the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, authorities granted him an initial seven-day grace period to provide proof of legality.