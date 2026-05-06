TMC councillor arrested months after being caught with bullets at Kolkata airport

Amirul Sekh Islam, from South 24 Parganas’ Pujali municipality, was caught with live cartridges at Kolkata airport in September 2025.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataMay 6, 2026 04:08 PM IST
Kolkata airport fileAmirul Sekh Islam was stopped while attempting to board a flight at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata on September 21, 2025. (File Photo)
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Nearly a year after he was first intercepted with unlicensed ammunition at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, a Trinamool Congress councillor from the Pujali municipality in South 24 Parganas has been arrested by the police.

Amirul Sekh Islam, representative for ward 14, was taken into custody on Tuesday under the Arms Act, the police said.

On September 21, 2025, Islam was stopped by CISF Sub-Inspector Gopal Shaw while attempting to board flight 6E 5227. Security scanners flagged an empty magazine and six rounds of 7.65 MM live cartridges inside his baggage.

At the time of the discovery, Islam asserted that he held a valid firearms licence but requested time to produce the documents. In light of his status as a public representative within the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, authorities granted him an initial seven-day grace period to provide proof of legality.

“The passenger possessed live ammunition without any licence or valid documents. Although he was initially granted a seven-day grace period to produce the necessary paperwork because he is a public representative, he failed to provide any valid documentation. Consequently, a formal complaint was lodged, a case was initiated under the Arms Act, and the accused was taken into custody,” said a police officer.

Police officers confirmed that the councillor was charged under the Arms Act for illegally possessing live ammunition.

Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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