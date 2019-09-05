TMC conspiring with police to kill Mukul, Arjun Singh, says Vijayvargiya

BJP National General Secretary and party’s co-observer for West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya, on Wednesday alleged that Trinamool Congress was conspiring to kill key party leaders Mukul Roy and Arjun Singh. Vijayvargiya was speaking during a dharna organised by the party at the Shyambazar five-point crossing in Kolkata.

“A conspiracy has been hatched by the TMC and police to kill Mukul da and Arjun Singh,” he said.

The BJP organised the sit-in to protest against the attack on its leaders across the state and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits. The party also demanded a CBI inquiry into the killing of its workers at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district. At least three people — two of them BJP supporters and another TMC worker — were killed in the clash between the two parties in Sandeshkhali in June.

The BJP leader also accused the TMC of pursuing vendetta politics by lodging false cases against party leaders and workers.

“You will be surprised to know that since Mukul da quit TMC to join BJP, 32 cases have been lodged against him. But everything was fine when he was not in the BJP. Now there are several cases, including murder and attempt to murder, against him. Till day before yesterday, 50 cases have been lodged against Arjun Singh and all these cases have been filed in the last six months, the time during which he has been with us,” said Vijayvargiya.

Vijayvargiya said he himself had not been spared. “There are cases against me also. Some of these cases are such that I find it abominable to even mention them. There are even children trafficking cases against me.”

He also criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for sitting on a dharna earlier this year, after CBI officers went to the then Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar’s residence to question him on chit fund scams.

“When CBI arrested senior TMC functionaries, you (Mamata Banerjee) didn’t do anything. But you sat on a dharna for Kumar. You did that because he is in possession of documents about your wrongdoings related to the chit fund scam. He is now blackmailing you. You have to do whatever he wants you to do,” he said.

Roy too alleged that Banerjee is making attempts to kill Barrackpore MP Singh with the help of police. “It is a conspiracy to kill Singh. We have never seen this happening anywhere in the country,” he said.

Singh too echoed Vijayvargiya’s words. “The police is acting like supari (contract) killers. They wanted to eliminate me,” Singh said.

TMC hit back at Singh saying he himself knows the meaning of supari killers the best. “He is obsessed with supari killers as he is very familiar with the term. People have seen what happened in Barrackpore. It is better not to pay any heed to what Singh is saying,” said TMC MLA Partha Bhowmick.