TMC, Congress leaders, cop among four to die of dengue

Murshidabad District Congress general secretary, a Trinamool Congress ward president in Siliguri and a Kolkata Police inspector were among at least four people who died after they were diagnosed with dengue in West Bengal in the past 24 hours.

But in the death certificates of Vishnu Saha, TMC president of Ward 23 of the Siliguri municipality and Nantu Pal, a local resident, it was mentioned that the two died of “multiple organ failure”.

Both were infected with dengue, it is learnt.

Saha’s family said he was diagnosed with dengue even as he also had kidney-related complications. The TMC leader, who was admitted to a private hospital, died on Sunday night.

In Murshidabad, District Congress general secretary Mohammad Zahar died in a government hospital in Kolkata on Monday morning.

State Congress president Adhiranjan Chowdhury expressed grief over the death.

A Kolkata Police inspector, identified as Utpal Nashkar, died due to the vector-borne disease, officials said.

BJP: Case surge fails to attract govt attention

Criticising the state administration, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari tweeted, “Deeply saddened to know about the untimely demise of @KolkataPolice Assistant Sub Inspector Shri Utpal Nashkar. He was suffering from dengue. Heartfelt condolences to his family members. May his soul attain peace. Om Shanti.”

He added, “As the LOP of WB, I must ask a few questions: More than 40,000 dengue cases have been confirmed this season in WB. Over 3,500 cases have been reported in Kolkata alone till October end. This record rise in dengue cases have failed to attract the attention of the Health Minister @MamataOfficial. When will she take

cognizance?”

The CM should come out of carnival mode, he said.