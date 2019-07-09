TMC, Cong and CPM agree on ‘rising communalism’, but not on the reasons

The ruling TMC and opposition Congress and CPI(M) on Monday failed to reach a consensus on a common draft resolution in the state Assembly on the “rise of communalism” in the state. Now, the Congress and CPM will jointly bring a resolution on this issue, while the Trinamool Congress will bring a separate one under Rule 185 later this week.

All three parties agreed that the “rise of communalism” posed a threat to the secular fabric of the state. However the Congress and CPI(M) differed with the TMC on the reasons behind the rise.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tapas Roy said they reached out to both the CPI(M) and Congress. “We want an all-party resolution in the House over the rise of communal forces in the state. We think that it’s high time that we should oppose it together on the floor of the House. Although the Congress and CPI(M) have agreed with us on the need for the resolution but have differed over the draft resolution. So it has been decided that we will bring separate resolutions.”

Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Abdul Mannan said, “We want that the reasons behind the rise of the BJP in Bengal should also be discussed. The BJP had a vote share of only five-six per cent in 2011 and it has gone up to 40.5 per cent within eight years. Who is responsible for it? It is the TMC’s political strategy of wiping out the Opposition that has created space for the BJP in Bengal.”

He added the Congress, along with CPI(M), has decided to bring a separate resolution citing this reason. “We want this to be recorded in the Assembly.”

Left Front Legislature Party leader Sujan Chakraborty echoed Mannan.

BJP Legislature Party leader Manoj Tigga said they would oppose the resolution, which has been accused by its rivals of polarising people for electoral gains.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had tried to reach out to the Congress and CPI(M) last month to join her in the fight against the BJP at the national level. But the two parties had rejected the TMC chief’s appeal, saying her policies were responsible for the saffron party’s growth in Bengal