‘Biased and partisan’: TMC moves Election Commission seeking removal of Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal

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Jigisha Seal
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) escalated its confrontation with the Election Commission of India (ECI) Wednesday, formally lodging a complaint against West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal. The ruling party alleged “biased and partisan conduct” in favour of the BJP ahead of the Legislative Assembly elections.
The controversy stems from CEO Agarwal’s visit to Nandigram on April 5. In a press conference held at the TMC headquarters Tuesday, senior leaders Chandrima Bhattacharya and Kunal Ghosh alleged that Agarwal’s actions violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and Sections 129 and 134 of the Representation of the People Act.
The TMC accused the CEO of engaging primarily with people identified as BJP supporters, visiting Hindu-majority areas alongside Tapan Kumar Mahapatra, the BJP convener for Kalicharanpur.
“This is not about where an official can visit, but who is seen alongside them,” said Chandrima Bhattacharya. “When electoral authorities are seen with political figures, it shakes public confidence in the neutrality of the process.”
The TMC also cited previous instances involving other officials to suggest a systemic lack of neutrality, naming officials Dheeraj Kumar (general observer, Gazole); Ajay Katesaria (general observer, Bangaon Dakshin); Gandam Chandrudu (general observer, Ballygunge); Arindam Dakua (general observer, Madhyamgram)
Kunal Ghosh further alleged that the ECI is “functioning on behalf of the BJP,” claiming a deliberate pattern of voter list manipulation. He alleged that legitimate local voters are being removed while new names from outside the state are being added.
The TMC termed the CEO’s actions as “undue influence” and a misuse of power by a government official to sway voters. The party urged the ECI to issue an immediate show-cause notice to Agarwal, undertake a formal inquiry into his conduct and remove him from the post of CEO to ensure impartial polling.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the ECI has not issued a formal response to the allegations.
Jigisha Seal is an intern with The Indian Express.
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