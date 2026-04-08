‘Biased and partisan’: TMC moves Election Commission seeking removal of Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal

Jigisha Seal

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) escalated its confrontation with the Election Commission of India (ECI) Wednesday, formally lodging a complaint against West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal. The ruling party alleged “biased and partisan conduct” in favour of the BJP ahead of the Legislative Assembly elections.

The controversy stems from CEO Agarwal’s visit to Nandigram on April 5. In a press conference held at the TMC headquarters Tuesday, senior leaders Chandrima Bhattacharya and Kunal Ghosh alleged that Agarwal’s actions violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and Sections 129 and 134 of the Representation of the People Act.

The TMC accused the CEO of engaging primarily with people identified as BJP supporters, visiting Hindu-majority areas alongside Tapan Kumar Mahapatra, the BJP convener for Kalicharanpur.