TMC complains to EC against media coverage of PM’s visit to Kedarnath

The Trinamool Congress Sunday wrote to the Election Commission complaining that the coverage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Kedarnath shrine was in “gross violation” of the Model Code of Conduct.

Advertising

“Even though the election campaign for the last phase of polling for 2019 Lok Sabha is over on May 17 at 6 pm, surprisingly Narendra Modi’s Kedarnath Yatra is being covered and widely televised for the last two days in all national as well as local media. This is a gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct,” said Trinamool Congress’s Rajya Sabha leader and spokesperson Derek O’Brien in the letter.

“Every minute detail of his activities during the visit is being widely publicised with an ulterior motive to influence voters directly and/or indirectly,” the TMC leader said and added that “Modi Modi” chants are also being heard from the background.

It is unfortunate that the poll body has not taken any action against the PM, he added.

“The Election Commission, the highest body and the eyes and ears of the democratic process, remains blind and deaf to the gross violation of the MCC. l would request you to take immediate action and stop telecast of such surreptitious and unfair campaign which is also morally wrong,” he added.