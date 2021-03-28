TMC claims glitches in EVMs; replaced them: EC

People wait for their turn to vote at a polling booth at Baghmundi in Purulia district on Saturday. (Express Photo Partha Paul)

The TMC alleged proxy voting, glitches in electronic voting machines (EVMs) and intimidation of electorate at some places in East and West Midnapore districts during the first phase voting for 30 Assembly seats on Saturday.

It claimed that central forces were helping the BJP and all votes were transferred to the saffron party. However, Election Commission officials denied the allegation about central forces and vote rigging, and said that EVMs that had glitches were replaced.

At a rally in West Midnapore on Saturday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “Some forces came from Uttar Pradesh working under the direction of the Union Home Minister. I knew how our candidate was thrown out of a booth. This is not legal.”

“What is happening @ECISVEEP?! Could you explain how voting percentage drastically reduced to half within a gap of just 5 minutes?! Shocking! @CEOWestBengal, please look into this urgently!” TMC tweeted from its official handle. “Shocking claim by voters which must be

immediately looked into by @ECISVEEP and @CEOWestBengal. Many voters in Kanthi Dakshin assembly seat allege that they voted for TMC but VVPAT showed them the BJP symbol. This is serious! This is unpardonable!” read another tweet.

In the morning, the TMC alleged that at booth number 259 of Kanthi Dakshin constituency in East Midnapore, central forced did not allow people to vote.

At Garbeta in West Midnapore, the TMC alleged that BJP supporters had entered some booths and polling stations to deter TMC voters.

In the 2016 Assembly polls, the TMC had bagged 26 of the 30 seats. But with Suvendu Adhikari on the other side of the battle line, CM Mamata Banerjee had her task cut out in the two districts where he wields influence.

Suvendu’s father Sisir Adhikari termed the TMC allegation “false”.