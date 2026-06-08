TMC moves Calcutta High Court challenging Ritabrata Banerjee’s appointment as LoP

Banerjee’s appointment was opposed by the party leadership, which has now resolved to challenge the decision in the court. (File Photo)

The Trinamool Congress on Monday moved Calcutta High Court challenging the decision by the Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose to appoint expelled TMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly.

The petition seeks judicial review of the Speaker’s decision and appointment of the party’s LoP nominee, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, as earlier decided.

The matter was mentioned by senior advocate Sirsanya Bandopadhyay before a bench of Justice Krishna Rao. The court is likely to hear the matter on June 11.

The case stems from a split within the TMC legislature party after their loss in the 2026 Assembly elections.