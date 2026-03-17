TMC candidate list 2026: Mamata Banerjee’s party releases full list for West Bengal Assembly elections 2026

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared her party will contest 291 of the 294 seats in the state. (PTI Photo)

TMC Candidate List for West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday announced its list of candidates for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Elections.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared her party will contest 291 of the 294 seats in the state.

The remaining three seats in the Darjeeling hills will be contested by Anit Thapa-led Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM), she announced during a press conference.

Expressing confidence that the TMC will retain power with a comfortable majority, she said: “We will win more than 226 seats in the 2026 assembly polls”.

Among TMC’s 291 candidates for West Bengal polls, 52 are women, while 95 candidates belong to the Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe category.