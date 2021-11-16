TMC candidate Faleiro files Rajya Sabha nomination, set to be elected unopposed

TMC’s Rajya Sabha candidate Luizinho Faleiro, a two-time Goa chief minister, on Monday submitted his nomination at the West Bengal Assembly on Monday. He was accompanied by State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee and deputy chief whip Nirmal Ghosh.

Sources said opposition parties were unlikely to field a candidate against the TMC national vice-president, who quit the Congress on September 29, paving the way for his election without any fight. The last date of filing nomination is Tuesday.

After submitting the nomination, he was asked whether he would be TMC’s chief ministerial candidate in the upcoming Goa Assembly election, Faleiro said, “It is up to the party. Whatever responsibility the party give me, I will do that.” Faleiro’s candidature was announced on Saturday.

The Rajya Sabha seat became vacant after TMC MP Arpita Ghosh resigned from the Upper House and decided to focus on the organisational work of the party.

After his entry into the TMC, Faleiro had said the TMC would go it alone in the the Goa polls next year, and claimed that Goans wanted change and a new party. Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had also campaigned in Goa for five days.

The TMC is looking to expand its footprint in various states, including Goa, Tripura and other north-eastern states. Before Faleiro, another Congress leader from Assam, Susmita Dev, also joined the TMC and has been elected to the Rajya Sabha in October.