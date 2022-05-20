TMC cadre meet in Jhargram: Mamata Banerjee lashes out at BJP, Left amid recruitment row

Amid the row over irregularities in government teachers’ appointments, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre and the Opposition Left Front. Accusing the Centre of unleashing a “Tughlaqi raj” in the country and “misusing federal agencies to settle political scores”, the chief minister alleged that during the CPI(M) rule in the state, appointments and transfers were done through paper chits.

“They (CPI(M) and BJP) are now talking big. During the CPI(M) rule, the appointments and transfers were made through chits of papers. It happened during their 34 years of rule. I showed courtesy by keeping silent for so long, but I will open those chapters now. If someone commits a mistake while working, he should be given a chance to rectify it. The law should be allowed to take its course,” Banerjee said while addressing TMC booth-level workers’ meeting in Jhargram on Thursday.

“By using central agencies, BJP is trying to dictate the country. They are tarnishing the image of Bengal. BJP has no shame even after getting defeated (in Assembly polls). They are scared that they will now lose the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. They are crying violence. Bengal is such a big state that if one or two incidents take place, one should see whether police are taking action,” said the TMC chairperson.

Reacting to Banerjee’s allegations, CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said, “I challenge Mamata Banerjee to open all old chapters, but she should first close her chapters. She should find paper chits, but she should first find out where her minister (Paresh Adhikari) has gone. No one seems to find him. She should first find out about the coal scam and cow smuggling scams. Who are the people behind it?”

The CM’s comments came in the backdrop of the Calcutta High Court ordering CBI probes into various cases related to alleged recruitment scam between 2014 and 2017.

Former education minister Partha Chatterjee (currently state industry minister) was interrogated for four hours by the CBI on Wednesday evening, while Minister of State for Education Paresh Adhikari was yet to appear before the

CBI team. At the Jhargram meeting, Mamata asked panchayat samitis and gram panchayats to finish the pending works at the earliest. “Finish work before it starts raining. Once it starts raining no work can be done for three months. I will announce panchayat polls in due time,” she said.

The TMC chairperson asked party workers and leaders to connect with the people and ensure they avail the benefits of various government schemes.

“Those sharing the stage are cadres and the leaders of our party are sitting on the ground. Our motto should be ‘we’ not ‘me’. I will request our workers and leaders to help people. If someone comes to you to get a form filled, help him and do not take a single paisa. I will also ask the administration to open help desks for the common people. Everyone should benefit from various government schemes,” she added.