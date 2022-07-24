scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 23, 2022

TMC brass must be probed for graft: BJP

The saffron party took exception to TMC leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's campaign against the central investigative agencies and said it has been a case of “chor machaye shor (thief making noise)”.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
July 24, 2022 1:31:43 am
BJP MP and former West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh alleged that TMC leaders have accumulated huge wealth over the years, including from alleged corruption in the recruitment for various posts, adding that nobody will believe that party's “high command” — an apparent reference to Mamata Banerjee — was not aware of this. (File)

On a day when senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee was arrested in an alleged teacher recruitment scam, the BJP sought questioning of the top leadership of the party saying West Bengal’s ruling party had accumulated huge amounts of money over the years through corruption.

The saffron party took exception to TMC leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s campaign against the central investigative agencies and said it has been a case of “chor machaye shor (thief making noise)”. “A raid by the ED has unearthed Rs 21 crore cash from a close associate of a minister. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had appreciated the minister for his good work and today we came to know of the good work she was referring to,” Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar told reporters at a press conference in the BJP headquarters.

He said over Rs 1-lakh crore of illegal assets have been brought back into the mainstream by the ED and other investigative agencies. “We want to expose the hypocrisy of the leaders who do their very best to intimidate investigative agencies and derail the process of the investigation,” Chandrasekhar said. Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur also hit out at the Trinamool Congress, saying the party is “the mountain of corruption”. “Trinamool Congress — TMC — stands for The Mountain of Corruption,” Thakur said in a statement in Delhi. He accused West Bengal Chief Minister of remaining a “silent spectator” to scams unravelling under her rule in the state.

BJP MP and former West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh alleged that TMC leaders have accumulated huge wealth over the years, including from alleged corruption in the recruitment for various posts, adding that nobody will believe that party’s “high command” — an apparent reference to Mamata Banerjee — was not aware of this. “Based on the evidence unearthed so far, the top leadership should be questioned,” Ghosh said without naming anyone.

