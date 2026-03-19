TMC booth president found dead in Bengal’s Minakhan, family points to ‘enemies’ within party
The police have sent Kazi Mashiur Rahman's body for a post-mortem examination. His family claims that internal party factionalism and his protests against a local concrete road project may be the reasons behind the alleged murder.
A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was found dead Thursday morning in Minakhan, North 24 Parganas, sparking intense tension in the region ahead of the upcoming West Bengal elections. The deceased, identified as Kazi Mashiur Rahman, served as the TMC booth president for booth No. 178 in Gangniya under the Haroa Assembly constituency.
Local residents of the Jhujhurgachha village discovered Rahman’s body by the roadside at dawn. Initial reports indicate the body bore multiple deep wounds inflicted by sharp weapons. The Haroa police arrived shortly after the discovery to recover the body for a post-mortem examination to find the cause of death.
A faction within the party has raised allegations of internal conflict. Direct accusations have been made against Subrata Basu Krishna, the TMC block president of Deganga block No. 2.
According to family members, Rahman was a loyal follower of Humayun Bede Chowdhury. They said friction had been mounting between Chowdhury’s followers and the current leadership since Subrata Krishna took over as block president.
Sabina Bibi, the wife of the deceased, said, “By being so involved in the party, my husband created many enemies, including those within the party.”
Dhananjay Pramanik, a member of the Deganga panchayat samiti, said that Rahman recently protested against a ‘Paray Samadhan’ (solution in neighbourhood) concrete road project. “This incident might be a consequence of that. Someone might have called him late last night; he left home after receiving that call. Later, his body was found today.”
The family also said the death could have been a result of inter-party conflict, pointing out that Rahman had been attacked recently while the local roadwork was taking place. During that incident, assailants allegedly severely thrashed him and his brother.
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Sabina Bibi added, “We went to the Deganga police station at that time, but the police refused to register our complaint.”
Abdul Khalek Molla, coordinator for the Minakha Assembly constituency, issued a stern warning to the administration and the party leadership. He said, “They are attacking our panchayat samiti members and booth-level agents. We have given the authorities two days to find the culprits. If this isn’t resolved, a lot may happen.”
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
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Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
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