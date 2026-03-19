TMC booth president found dead in Bengal’s Minakhan, family points to ‘enemies’ within party

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was found dead Thursday morning in Minakhan, North 24 Parganas, sparking intense tension in the region ahead of the upcoming West Bengal elections. The deceased, identified as Kazi Mashiur Rahman, served as the TMC booth president for booth No. 178 in Gangniya under the Haroa Assembly constituency.

Local residents of the Jhujhurgachha village discovered Rahman’s body by the roadside at dawn. Initial reports indicate the body bore multiple deep wounds inflicted by sharp weapons. The Haroa police arrived shortly after the discovery to recover the body for a post-mortem examination to find the cause of death.

A faction within the party has raised allegations of internal conflict. Direct accusations have been made against Subrata Basu Krishna, the TMC block president of Deganga block No. 2.