TMC, BJP workers clash in civic body bypolls

Supporters of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP clashed in two wards of the Asansol and Bangaon municipalities in Paschim Bardhaman North 24 Paraganas districts of West Bengal where byelections were held on Sunday.

The bypolls were held for Ward 6 of the Asansol Municipal Corporation and Ward 14 of the Bongaon Municipality.

Tension prevailed in Bongaon’s Gandhi Colony locality after the BJP accused the TMC of bringing in “outsiders” for voting.

BJP MLA Swapan Majumder alleged that he was assaulted by TMC workers. However, no police complaint was registered in this regard.

The BJP supporters led by Majumder, Bongaon North MLA Ashok Kirtaniya, and their Kalyani counterpart Ambika Roy blocked the GT Road in protest.

In Asansol, one person was injured in a clash between the two parties. The Trinamool leaders, however, dismissed the opposition’s claims of any tension during the voting in the two wards. Party general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said the opposition was only trying to get attention as they lacked public support.

On the other hand, the BJP said that it had become a “culture” for the Trinamool to create trouble during the elections.

The Left Front and the Congress also held protests, alleging unrest during the bypolls.

The TMC rejected the allegations as false. State BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya condemned the TMC over the incidents, saying, “The Trinamool has maintained its culture of rioting during the polls. This culture is now widely celebrated by them.”

The State Election Commission said 67.82 percent voting was recorded in Ward 14 of Bangaon civic body till 3pm while Ward 6 of the Asansol MC saw 74.73 percent polling. The Asansol ward bypoll was necessitated after TMC councillor Sanjay Chakrabarti resigned from his post.

The West Bengal State Election Commission had notified on August 2 that bypolls to the two municipal wards will take place on August 21.