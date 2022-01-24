TMC, BJP workers clash after Arjun Singh claims he was attacked at Netaji function

A clash broke out between Trinamool Congress and BJP supporters during the birth anniversary celebration of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district on Sunday.

BJP MP Arjun Singh alleged that he was attacked by Trinamool supporters, forcing his security guards to fire shots in the air. Two cars, including a police vehicle, were vandalised in the clash. The BJP MP later left the area with the help of his security guards and local police personnel.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said, “ We will inform the central government about the incident. There should be a high-level investigation into the incident,” Majumdar said.

Arjun Singh said he had informed the Lok Sabha Speaker and the West Bengal Governor about the incident. “The police were mute spectators. It was a planned attack. The TMC has appropriated Netaji in such a manner that the BJP cannot even show respect to the freedom fighter,” Singh said.

TMC MLA Partha Bhowmik said, “No one from our side fired shots or pelted stones. The BJP MP is lying. He is trying to foment communal tension in the area.”