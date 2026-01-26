‘Stage set on fire’: TMC, BJP supporters clash after ex-Tripura CM meet in Kolkata

TMC and BJP supporters clashed in Kolkata’s Behala area after a BJP event addressed by Biplab Deb, with the stage set on fire. (Credit: X/@BjpBiplab)

Supporters of the Trinamool Congress and BJP clashed at Sakherbazar locality in Kolkata’s Behala area on Sunday evening after former Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb addressed a public gathering there.

The stage set for the BJP event was set on fire, it is learnt.

Deb participated in the programme as part of the party’s Parivartan Sankalp Yatra’.

The clash took place over the use of a high volume of microphones at a local club where a badminton match was taking place, locals said.

The BJP supporters alleged that the loud music being played at the club was causing disturbance in the party’s programme.