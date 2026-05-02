TMC, BJP raise pitch over strong room security, counting day measures

Allegations and counter-allegations between the BJP and the TMC over counting-related measures and security arrangements in strong rooms have increased as the counting day for the West Bengal Assembly polls is drawing nearer.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday, stating, “I write for and on behalf of the All India Trinamool Congress. This is to bring to your urgent attention that on 30 April, 2026, postal ballot covers were sorted at Khudiram Anushilan Kendra, the strong room, by Election Commission personnel in the absence of candidates, their election agents, and representatives of political parties, and without any prior notice.”