TMC, BJP raise pitch over strong room security, counting day measures

Allegations and counter-allegations between the BJP and the TMC over counting-related measures and security arrangements in strong rooms have increased as the counting day for the West Bengal Assembly polls is drawing nearer.
TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday, stating, “I write for and on behalf of the All India Trinamool Congress. This is to bring to your urgent attention that on 30 April, 2026, postal ballot covers were sorted at Khudiram Anushilan Kendra, the strong room, by Election Commission personnel in the absence of candidates, their election agents, and representatives of political parties, and without any prior notice.”
He further said, “CCTV footage evidencing the same is enclosed herewith for your perusal. The aforesaid conduct is in direct violation of paras 11.21.6 and 11.21.7 of the ECI Handbook, which mandate that the handling of postal ballots be carried out strictly in the presence of candidates or their authorised representatives with due notice and transparency… It is further submitted that similar irregularities are being reported at other counting centres and postal ballot strong rooms across the State of West Bengal, thereby raising serious concerns regarding systemic non-compliance.”
The TMC MP has stated that authorised representatives of candidates be granted access to CCTV feed and strong room premises without obstruction.
On the other hand, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari Saturday wrote on his X handle, “Is the fate of Democracy being handed over to CONTRACTUAL WORKERS? It is a matter of grave concern and a direct assault on the sanctity of the democratic process. I am appalled to see the Counting Orders issued for 227-Pingla AC and 230-Daspur AC, where a significant number of Contractual and Casual Employees have been deployed for critical counting duties.”
He then added, “How can ‘Jibika Sebaks,’ ‘Sahayaks,’ and ‘Contractual DEOs’ be entrusted with the sensitive task of handling EVMs, VVPATs, and Postal Ballots? These positions are inherently vulnerable to political pressure and lack the institutional accountability required for a process as sacred as the counting of votes.”
Meanwhile, repolling is being held at several booths in the South 24 Parganas district on Saturday. The counting for the 294-member Assembly will be held on May 4.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More