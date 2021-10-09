TMC, BJP name their star campaigners for four Assembly bypolls

THE TMC and the BJP on Friday announced their respective star campaigners for the upcoming Assembly polls in West Bengal. While the TMC has listed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee among their star campaigners, the BJP has deployed seven Union ministers for campaigning in four Assembly seats.

Apart from the chief minister and Abhishek, there are state ministers such as Partha Chatterjee, Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Aroop Biswas, Chandrima Bhattacharya, party MP Saugata Roy, senior leader Subrata Bakshi in the TMC’s list of star campaigners.

Celebrities turned TMC leaders Dev, Mimi Chakrabarty, Shatabdi Roy, June Maliah, Sayantika Banerjee, Aditi Munshi and others also featured in the list.

Meanwhile, in BJP’s list of star campaigners, seven Union ministers Smriti Irani, Giriraj Singh, Pratima Bhoumik, Nisith Pramanik, John Barla, Shantanu Thakur and Subhas Sarkar have been named. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will also campaign for the party in the bypolls.

Apart from them, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, national vice-president Dilip Ghosh, Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari and party leaders Agnimitra Paul, Locket Chatterjee, Debashree Chaudhuri and others also found a mention.

Assembly bypolls to four seats of Dinhata, Santipur, Khardaha and Gosaba will be held on October 30 and counting of votes will take place on November 2.

Bypolls to Dinhata and Santipur seats are being held as two sitting MPs Nisith Pramanik and Jaganath Sarkar did not took oath as MLAs from the respective constituencies after winning state Assembly polls earlier this year.

Bypolls to Khardaha and Gosaba are being held following the death of the TMC’s winning candidates.