Second bomb explosion outside Arjun Singh’s house, BJP MP blames TMC

Within 24 hours of NIA taking charge of the investigation into the bomb explosion outside BJP MP Arjun Singh’s house in Jagadal, North 24 Paraganas district, another such incident took place Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, Singh accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) of the attack.

“The bombs were hurled in front of my house on September 8 and behind the house this morning. Criminals have no fear because they have the protection of TMC and @WBPolice. The criminals are roaming around openly, the police have become the ‘Daldas’ of the Trinamool. I was never afraid of such attacks, and I will not be afraid,” he tweeted.

According to sources, the sound of a crude bomb explosion was heard from a vacant piece of land, 200 meters away from his house.

The incident took place at about 9 am. Officers of the Jagddal police station reached the spot. The Barrackpore MP alleged that the bombs have been thrown to put further pressure on him since the previous investigation was given to the NIA.

However, TMC leader Partha Bhowmick counter alleged that it is a conspiracy by Singh and his people.

Meanwhile, police said they have initiated a probe and stated that the bombs were not thrown but kept at the place of occurrence.

On September 8, at least three crude bombs were hurled at his residence. NIA has already taken over the case. Blaming the TMC, Singh had then said that the attack was in response to the BJP appointing him an observer for the Bhabanipur Assembly by-poll on September 30 that will be contested by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.