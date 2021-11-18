Bengal: In TMC mouthpiece, BJP MLA slams own party

FORMER TMC MLA Prabir Ghosal, who joined the BJP ahead of state Assembly polls earlier this year, has criticised the saffron party in an article in TMC mouthpiece Jago Bangla.

In the article, titled ‘Keno BJP kora jae na’ (Why one cannot remain in the BJP?), Ghosal wrote, “There are more people in the BJP who want money than to work for the people.” He had unsuccessfully contested state Assembly polls on a BJP ticket from Uttarpara in Hooghly district. He has been maintaining distance from the party since poll results were announced in May.

The former TMC MLA said when his mother was unwell, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was in touch with him but no BJP leader enquired about her health.



The article from him ahead of civic polls in Kolkata and Howrah has led to embarrassment to the BJP.

Asked whether he would return to the TMC, Ghosal said, “I have no mental connect with the BJP anymore. I have just written about my experience with the BJP. I have not decided whether to return to the TMC.” There was no immediate reaction from the BJP on the matter.