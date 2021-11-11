scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 11, 2021
TMC, BJP mark ‘Nandigram Divas’ at same spot, trade barbs

Nandigram Diwas is observed every year to pay tribute to 14 people killed in police firing on March 14 in 2007 while protesting against the forceful land acquisition by the then Left Front government.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
November 11, 2021 5:55:36 am
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

The Trinamool Congress and BJP on Wednesday observed Nandigram Diwas separately and engaged in a verbal duel against each other. Nandigram Diwas is observed every year to pay tribute to 14 people killed in police firing on March 14 in 2007 while protesting against the forceful land acquisition by the then Left Front government.

Mamata Banerjee has given political birth to you and your family. But you have back-stabbed her,” said Ghosh, targeting BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari.

To that, the BJP leader retorted, “They said there would have been no Nandigram movement without Mamata Banerjee. If former Deputy PM Lal Krishna Advani had not supported then Nandigram movement would not have been successful.”

