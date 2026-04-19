‘TMC betrayed women of Bengal’: PM Modi mounts attack on Mamata Banerjee-led party from Bishnupur rally

In his first public appearance in Bengal after the women’s reservation Bill could not muster enough numbers in Parliament last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Trinamool Congress, claiming that it ‘betrayed’ women, during an election rally in Bishnupur under Bankura district on Sunday.
PM Modi said, “We want more women to join politics, but you all saw what happened in Parliament. The TMC in Parliament again cheated the women of Bengal; they betrayed the women of this state. Bengal women wanted this (33 per cent reservation in Parliament and Assemblies for women) to be implemented from 2029, but the TMC did not want more women from Bengal to become MP, MLA, because the women of Bengal are challenging their maha jungle raj. So, the TMC, in conspiracy with the Congress, did not allow the 33 per cent reservation bill to be passed.”
He added, “This is the same TMC that breaks all laws to give advantage to the infiltrators, it is the same TMC that does appeasement politics.”
The prime minister urged the voters not to allow the TMC to go unpunished for looting the rights of women and not allowing the Bill to be passed.
The PM also criticised the ruling TMC government for ‘insulting’ the Kurmis and the Adivasis and ‘ignoring’ their rights. He said, “Over here, the TMC does not listen to our Kurmi community but listens to the infiltrators and, going against the Constitution, they are giving reservations to their vote banks. Even the Calcutta High Court is repeatedly saying this cannot be done, but they do not even listen to the court.”
Raising the issue of ‘protocol breach’ while receiving President Droupadi Murmu during her visit to the state earlier in the year, Modi said, “The TMC dislikes the women of the Adivasi community also. The BJP gave the country its first woman Adivasi president because we want to empower the Adivasi community, but the TMC and the Congress put up a candidate against the Adivasi presidential candidate because they did not want an Adivasi woman to become the President. Today, the entire world respects our Adivasi President, Droupadi Murmu, but the TMC insulted her time and again. The entire country and all the women of West Bengal saw how the TMC had insulted our President when she had come to West Bengal.”
Thereafter, Modi listed the poll promises that the BJP has made to the women of West Bengal.
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Raising the issue of drinking water ‘shortage’ in Bankura, the PM said, “Here, there is a lot of problem regarding drinking water. The TMC syndicate is looting your water. In Bihar, there is the BJP-led NDA government. Over there, most houses have tap water. Over here also, when you make a BJP chief minister, then the double engine government will ensure that each household gets water.”
PM Modi is set to hold three more rallies – in Purulia, Jhargram, and Medinipur – in poll-bound Bengal on Sunday. All these areas will go to the polls in the first phase of the Bengal Assembly elections on April 23.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More